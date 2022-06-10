11th annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration of Culture kicks off June 17

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 11th annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration of Culture kicks off Friday, June 17.

DETAILS:

Friday, June 17:

  • Pillar Awards Dinner at the MLK Family Outreach Center from 6-8 p.m.
    • Tickets are $25/each or $185 as a table for eight

Saturday, June 18:

  • Juneteenth Celebration at the MLK Family Outreach Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Movie in the Park at Underhill Park from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19:

  • Praise in the Park at Liberty Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Father's Day Brunch at Emmanuel Family Life Center from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

