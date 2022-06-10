11th annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration of Culture kicks off June 17

SPOKANE, Wash. - The 11th annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration of Culture kicks off Friday, June 17.
DETAILS:
Friday, June 17:
- Pillar Awards Dinner at the MLK Family Outreach Center from 6-8 p.m.
- Tickets are $25/each or $185 as a table for eight
Saturday, June 18:
- Juneteenth Celebration at the MLK Family Outreach Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Movie in the Park at Underhill Park from 8:30-10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19:
- Praise in the Park at Liberty Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Father's Day Brunch at Emmanuel Family Life Center from 1:30-3:30 p.m.