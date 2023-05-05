SPOKANE, Wash. - May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! To celebrate, Asian groups in Spokane are hosting a free event showcasing the heritage, culture, and achievements of Asian Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, and Native Hawaiians.
Stop by the Centerplace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley on Sunday, May 7 between 3-7 p.m. and check out captivating performances by Spokane Chinese dancers, the Filipino American and dance group, Japanese Bon Odori dancers! There will also be presentations from the Marshallese Group and Spokane Mele Ohana, as well as food vendors and an Asian food potluck.
Organized by the Filipino American Northwest Association, the Spokane Chinese Association, The Indian Youth Club of Spokane, and the Marshallese Group, this free event is a great opportunity to learn and enjoy some of what these rich cultures have to offer!
For more details, visit the AANHPI Spokane website.