SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's United We Stand announced their upcoming Diwali Festival of Lights celebration and Rangoli Art Festival on Oct. 22.
The Festival of Lights will be celebrated at Wall St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at River Park Square from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival includes a vegetarian food festival, cultural demonstrations, live performances, arts & crafts and the Rangoli Art Contest.
The Rangoli Art Contest will award cash prizes for originality and creativity and will be judged during the festival.
For more information on the Rangoli Art Contest you can visit Spokane United We Stand's website.
For more information on the festival you can call (509) 928-9664 or email charitydoyl@yahoo.com