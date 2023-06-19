SPOKANE, Wash. - While Juneteenth was only officially recognized as a national holiday in 2021, Spokane has a much longer history celebrating the occasion. And this year is no different!
On Monday, enjoy a jazzy jubilee at River Park Square, where a special pop-up performance from the Spokane-based Jazz Quintet will be in full swing. The free concert will be in the atrium on the first level between 5:30 and 7 p.m., so be sure to swing by!
If you stop by Underhill Park on Hartson Avenue between 3 and 7 p.m., you can join Spokane Community Against Racism in celebrating with music, games, and tasty food!
On a statewide level, entry to all national parks will be free of charge today. It's the perfect opportunity to hit the trails, go fishing, BBQ, and more! Water activities such as kayaking or canoeing may still be subject to a small launch fee, however.
While Juneteenth is officially celebrated on June 19, many other gatherings were held over the weekend as well. This included the second annual Juneteenth celebration at Fairchild AFB, which they one day hope to open to guests beyond the Base.
Other weekend Juneteenth events were held by the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, the Carl Maxey Center, Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition, the Learning Project, and more!
As a holiday with such historical significance, the best way to celebrate is by making time to learn more about Black history. The day became one of celebration after slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom on June 19, 1865, over two full years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Since then, each community has had their own unique ways of observing the day, with some wearing new clothes and others holding public readings of the Emancipation Proclamation. Others still hold jubilees, with singing, dancing, and good food to share.
No matter how you choose to celebrate the day, be sure to enjoy your time commemorating the history of Black Americans and honoring their hard-earned freedom.