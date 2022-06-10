SPOKANE, Wash. - This weekend the streets of downtown Spokane will flood with people celebrating 30 years of Pride in the Inland Northwest.

The Pride celebration will kick off with a parade at noon on June 11 at the corner of Spokane Falls Blvd. and Stevens.

After the parade, there will be a festival at Riverfront Park with live entertainment, opportunities to connect with vendors from across the community, a teen zone sponsored by Odyssey Youth Movement, a Pride bar sponsored by nYne Bar & Bistro (21+) and all ages programming starting after 6 p.m.

The Spokane-based nonprofit Spokane Pride organizes this event to honor LGBTQ+ communities here and around world. Spokane Pride is the largest LGBTQ+ gathering in eastern Washington.

Pride celebrations started all around the world in response to the 1969 police raid of the Stonewall Inn in New York and the Stonewall riots. These were key moments in LGBTQ+ history and activism. Spokane Pride began in the early 1990s to continue this important tradition in eastern Washington.