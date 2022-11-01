SPOKANE, Wash. - November is recognized as Native American Heritage Month and the Spokane Public Library is offering a variety of event, book and movie suggestions to commemorate it.
"While Native American Heritage Month is celebrated nationally every November, Indigenous history and culture should be acknowledged all year long," the library's website says. "Many Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities are the original occupants of this land, and this is a time to share stories, preserve history, and encourage respect for their heritage."
The library partnered with the Spokane Tribe of Indians to formally acknowledge the original residents of the land the libraries were built on.
EVENTS:
- The History of the Spokane Tribe, Shadle Park Library on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich, virtually on Nov. 30 at noon
For book and movie suggestions that celebrate Native American Heritage Month, click here.