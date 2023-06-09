SPOKANE, Wash. - As part of Spokane's kick-off of Pride, local tribes are holding the city's first Two-Spirit powwow! Celebrating inclusivity, culture, and Indigiqueer identities, there will be vendors, drumming, dancing, chanting and more, with more than 300 tribes represented at the gathering.
The term Two-Spirit is a modern, Pan-Indian word to describe various tribes' historic acknowledgement of gender and sexuality. While not every tribe traditionally acknowledged trans or queer people, those that did often had unique words and customs to describe nonbinary tribe members.
"Being a Two-Spirit person is an intersection of gender and sexuality and being an Indigenous person, and having recognition from your Indigenous community," explained Roo Ramos, a Two-Spirit of of the Iñupiaq tribe and executive director of Spectrum. "It is a responsibility to your community, both seven generations forward and seven generations before as well, to our earth and to preserving our culture and being language warriors."
According to the Indian Health Service, Two-Spirit people often had specialized work roles, presented and lived as the opposite sex, and typically formed sexual and emotional relationships with non-two-spirit members of their own sex. In many tribes, they also held special spiritual and ceremonial roles, acting as healers, shamans, or religious leaders.
Preparation is underway already, with vendor registration beginning at 10 a.m. At noon, the drum roll-call will begin, with the grand entry at 1 p.m. For the full schedule, visit the event page!
"Everybody is welcome to come!" Ramos said. "We want this to be both an educational experience, as well as a cultural celebration of our existence."