SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The organizers of Valleyfest said they are set to host their first multicultural event at their annual fall festival on Sept. 25.
Organizers say the Multicultural Festival at Valleyfest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Lawn Plaza (2426 Discovery Place) in Spokane Valley.
The organizers say they have hoped for years to bring a multicultural event to share diverse business and performance with the community.
Groups scheduled to perform are:
- Wild Alchemy Dance Collective
- Filipino Silangan Dancers
- Indian Youth Group of Spokane
- Spokane Taiko Drummers
- Safar and Nefabit
- Chinese Association
- Milonga
- Vietnamese Lion Dancers
Organizers are still looking for storytellers, musicians, dancers, art, informational booths, foods and more.
If you're interested in participating you can reach out to organizers at (509) 922-3299 or email info@valleyfest.org