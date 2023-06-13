SPOKANE, Wash. - This Saturday, enjoy a diverse spread of food, song, dance, and more for World Refugee Day!
Started by the United Nations in 1951, World Refugee Day honors the courage, hardships, and resiliency of those fleeing violence and persecution. In Spokane, multiple organizations are celebrating the rich culture and traditions of those seeking asylum here.
Hosted by the International Rescue Committee, there will be food from Feast World Kitchen, handmade crafts, traditional song and dance, activities for kids, a citizen ceremony, and more!
The event will be held on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Garry Middle School's Nevada Playfield! All are welcome to attend.