California police reported that new DNA evidence has connected a torso that washed ashore in 1979 to a missing woman from a 41-year-old cold case. The woman's husband was the prime suspect in the murder case.
Dolores Wulff went missing in the middle of the night in July 1979, leaving behind four kids, one of which went on to become the head football coach for Washington State University and Eastern Washington University for a brief period of time.
Less than a week after her disappearance, Wulff's husband, Carl Wulff Sr., became the prime suspect.
After an unidentified torso washed ashore that same September, detectives tried to identify the body but were unable to do so.
After standing trial for murder, Carl Wulff was released due to lack of evidence in the case and died in 2005.
The case was reopened in July 2020 when the Doe Network contacted Solano County Coroner’s Office advising that a body found in 1979 might have been matched with an identity. However, after further investigation detectives determined that the identity was not related to the torso.
Benicia Detective Sergeant Kenneth Hart persisted in his search of missing women in 1979, expanding to the areas of Sacramento to San Francisco. While 11 results returned similar, one stood out to Hart, Dolores Wulff. After obtaining a DNA swab from one of Wulff's children, her identity was confirmed and connected to the torso.
“We are so glad to be able to bring a sort of closure to the Wulff family after decades of uncertainty,” Interim Chief of Police Mike Greene said. “I am also proud of Sgt. Hart and his team’s tenacity on this case.”
It is unclear which child provided the DNA evidence, but one of Wulff's children is Paul Wulff, who spent time as the head coach at Eastern Washington University from 2000-2007 and Washington State University from 2008-2011. Wulff amassed an overall record of 62-80 in his time as coach for the two Washington programs. He was also a student athlete at Washington State University before becoming a coach as well.
