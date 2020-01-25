Surgery was required to remove a tapeworm from a man's brain in Austin, Texas, after months of headaches.
Video shows a red mass on this brain scan, which is the tapeworm and then you can see what it looked like after it was removed. The patient fainted last year while playing soccer.
He's been having headaches for months.
Doctors think he contracted the tapeworm in mexico from eating under-cooked pork more than a decade ago. After surgery, they say he is back to work and feeling normal.
