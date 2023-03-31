SPOKANE, Wash. — Few businesses make it 60 years, but one Spokane icon, Domini Sandwiches, has made it that long.

Domini has been home to Spokane's favorite lunch since the 1940s, so it's a lunch that has stood the test of time in downtown Spokane.

A sandwich and a bowl of popcorn from Domini's.

"It's consistent, we have never changed since day one and people recognize that," owner Tom Domini said.

Domini's father grew the restaurant, and it's always existed in some form near the corner of Wall and Sprague. They've had three locations on the same block, all allowing them to grow over the years.

Walking into the sandwich shop—it's a step back in time: to old Spokane.

Domini's said his father was the first lease in the brand-new Washington Trust Bank building when it first opened back in the 1970s after a short stint in the Davenport Hotel.

"We have people come in here and say we got engaged here, we had our first date here," Domini said, "[and they come back each year to mark the occasion,]"

The neighborhood used to be filled with travel agents purchasing tickets for clients at the neighboring Northwest and Delta counters, now the neighborhood has changed, but the clients of old and the clients of new continue to find comfort in a freshly made sandwich.

Domini, is the second owner of the iconic Spokane restaurant, taking over for his father.

He started working at the restaurant when licensing changed just before Expo 74, now Domini is inching closer, he just had a big birthday.

"Yep 66, and I'm just like wow," Domini said.

Domini said he's only willing to pass the Spokane icon and all its '70s charm off to someone who will truly care for it in the way that he and his family has.

"Hopefully we will have a young energetic person that likes people and restaurant work, [take over] because you have to love what you do," Domini said.

He explained not only is the business successful—but it will continue to be successful if you put the same level of love into it.

Domini's father and uncle opened the first iteration of the restaurant in the late 40s. Creating a legacy in Spokane that has surpassed others.

"My dad taught me so much—you know," Domini said.

Every day he works to carry that legacy of his father, a legacy and a memory that still makes him emotional to this day.

"He was a great person," Domini said, "he loved Spokane, he supported everything."

Domini explained that his father was always happy to help a local soccer team and make donations to help others get ahead.

It's always been a place the community can count on when times are good, and when times are bad.

During the pandemic, Domini said the community protected his restaurant something he deeply appreciates.

"It's an amazing feeling to have a restaurant in Spokane where you have had families coming for years and years," Domini said, "when [they] come in and they say, Tom, you know everyone by name."

Domini knows over 1,000 names.

The sandwiches have stayed and the man behind the counter, he's become a pillar in the community.

This is why Domini is dedicated to finding the right person who can carry on the legacy.

"Hopefully within the next six months somebody will be interested in coming in," Domini said.

In the meantime, the search for the right person continues, Domini will stay, work with the employees he loves and serve an excellent meal to the city that loves him.

"If you love to do what you do, it's a job but it's not," Domini said.