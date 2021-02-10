Oh that sunshine...such a tease. While it was beautiful, it's also further evidence of the arctic chill that's about to embrace us all, as cold, dry air is slowly pushing south.
That cold air, which we've been highlighting all week, is set to really move in overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.
The cold will be ushered in with some gusty winds out of the north, that start to pick up early Thursday morning. The combination of cold air and wind is what will make it downright dangerous to be outside.
Wind Chill Advisories will be in place both Thursday and Friday morning as the wind will remain breezy through Friday. That means both mornings, highlighted areas could see wind chill temperatures as low as -20°! Best thing you can do is just stay inside during the coldest portions of the day, but if you MUST venture out, make sure you're layered up. Frostbite can set in in about 30 minutes with temperatures this cold.
Another aspect of this wintry weather we're watching is...SNOW. At least for parts of southern Washington and the southern Panhandle. Snow showers look to lift in from the south Thursday afternoon and last through Friday morning where several inches could be on the ground by Friday's morning commute.
For now the snow looks to stay south of Spokane, but we've got more chances as this cold air is going to stick around. Some scattered snow showers look possible on Saturday, but a more viable threat could bring widespread snow Sunday night-Monday.
Thankfully, our arctic blast doesn't last too terribly long. By the middle of next week temperatures should be back near normal. But winter certainly looks to take a bite out of us over the next couple of days. Stay safe, stay warm and check in on your neighbors!