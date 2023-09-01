SPOKANE, Wash. - A rash of doorbell cameras in North Spokane has residents upset and scratching their heads.
Several people have posted videos of their doorbell cameras being stolen across multiple social media platforms over the last week.
Stacy Chan and her fiance woke up to their dog's low growl and a loud noise outside their home early Thursday morning.
"I thought that was kind of weird. It was 1:40 in the morning, so I thought, 'this can't be good,'" Chan said. "I logged into our security app and it showed somebody who had their face covered ripping off the entire doorbell camera, holster, screws, everything."
Three other videos posted publicly on ring.com that were shared in hopes of someone identifying the suspects appear to show a continuation of this crime spree–all were recorded within 20 minutes of each other and in the same general area.
One video even shows a member of the group breaking a car window before laughing while running away.
"Now we're just kind of on high alert, reviewing the footage, seeing if we see multiple cars driving by more than once in the daytime, casing the neighborhood, things like that," Chan said.
She immediately went out and got a new camera system for her home: "just trying not to feel like a victim in my own house."
They've also filed a report with Crime Check, but the whole ordeal is understandably disconcerting.
"It does feel very violating, in the way that you don't know their intentions," Chan said. "At this point, we've done all we can, so we just hope that our neighbors are watching out and having each other's backs with what's going on."
Spokane Police say they've received several reports of these thefts and are actively investigating them. They also added it's incredibly important for people to report if this happens to them, so they can work on tracking trends and help build their case if and when suspects are arrested in connection with these thefts.
To file an online Crime Check report, click here, or call (509) 456-2233.