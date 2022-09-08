WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. - Fire officials said the Double Creek fire grew to nearly 101,000 acres on Monday.
As of Thursday morning, the fire was listed at 100,977 acres burned, with zero percent containment and 553 people fighting the fire.
Officials said gusty winds on Wednesday meant the fire spread on the Grizzly, Haas, Sleepy and Windy ridges, burning over 30,000 acres.
On Wednesday, firefighters conducted firing operations and protected structures from Freezeout Road south to Balter Creek on the south side of the fire.
Today, firefighters contnued to secure the community of Imnaha north of the fire, keep the fire east of the Imnaha River and secure structures south of the fire and along the Snake River.
- Lostine River road from Fir Road to Two Pan
- Upper Imnaha Road from Grouse Creek to Pallette Ranch
- Areas around Dug Bar
Level one evacuations are in place for:
- Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road
- Upper Imnaha Road from Pallette Ranch to Wallowa Mountain Road