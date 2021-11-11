PASCO, Wash. - A report from the police in the Tri-Cities about mistreatment of animals prompted an investigation into the city's animal shelter.
Once they arrived at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter, police were shocked to find 4 malnourished dogs, 30 incredibly sick cats, and another 40 to 50 cats being held in a shed. All in all, over 100 animals were rescued from the shelter.
The animals were confiscated by police and taken to Benton Franklin Humane Society in Kennewick, where they are currently being cared for. Before the incident, the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter website claimed to have more than 30 dogs and 200 cats in house, and the remaining animals still at the city shelter and are being cared for by staff.
While officers are still investigating the potential abuse, no arrests have yet been made.
However, the Chief Financial Officer of the shelter, Julie Chambers, is currently facing two separate felony charges for alleged theft of $300,000, as well as money laundering. The money, according to The Tri-Cities Herald, was awarded by a railroad engineer upon his death earlier this year and was allegedly used to purchase a new house for Chambers.
Her lawyer claims no crime was committed, as the money was owed to her after Chambers loaned the nonprofit money in the past. According to court documents, however, the Director claims Chambers was never authorized to withdraw the money. The case is ongoing.