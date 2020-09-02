With 59 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, and 618 cases total, Whitman County is currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Of the 59 cases, 29 were between the ages of 20-39.
Last week, Pullman Police announced they would be targeting large gatherings and issuing citations to anyone violating current COVID restrictions.
"It comes down to being considerate for other people and being considerate of our community," Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said last week.
"They're no the most vulnerable, but they can expose someone who is very vulnerable," Jenkins added when talking about college students.
In Spokane County, Dr. Bob Lutz said Spokane-area universities appear to be keeping the community-at-large in mind, so far.
"They've put in an awful lot of work to really encourage their students to do things appropriately and safely," Dr. Lutz said about the reaction of universities like Gonzaga. "Not only for themselves and the campus, but for the community at large."
Gonzaga students returned to class this week and Dr. Lutz, who meets with GU leadership once a week, says despite what he's hearing out of Pullman, he's hopeful about the response Gonzaga has put into place to resume learning on a somewhat normal basis.
"We've seen obviously the contrast, unfortunately, in what's happened just south of us," Dr. Lutz said. "That's a lesson learned that Gonzaga is taking very seriously, as is Whitworth, as is Eastern."
So far, there have been no outbreaks associated with Gonzaga and Dr. Lutz believes that is a testament to a well-laid out plan, while also keeping in mind the inevitable.
"I do believe they are doing things as proactively as possible, while acknowledging that college students are college students," Dr. Lutz said. "I do believe they are setting themselves up for a successful path, acknowledging, of course, that cases will occur, undoubtedly."
While it might be easy to point to college gatherings as a source of possible spread, with yet another holiday weekend approaching, Dr. Lutz has a reminder for all to stay vigilant in the fight to contain COVID this weekend.
"Every holiday we've seen significant spikes and nobody wants to see that again for any number of reasons," Dr. Lutz said. "So the only way we can move forward is if people do the hard work consistently and not say 'Oh, it's a holiday, we don't have to do it today, we'll go back to it tomorrow', because every day counts."
Dr. Lutz attributes the recent drop in cases in Spokane County and attributed that on Wednesday to most people taking the mask order seriously while encouraging the residents of Spokane County to keep up the hard work.
