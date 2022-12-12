The beginning of the work week started off with dense fog. freezing temperatures and reduced visibility. Today when the fog clears we are expecting to see some sunshine, however, the daytime high in Spokane will top off at 29. The overnight low will drop to about 15 degrees but some northern counties could see overnight lows in the single digits.
We will continue to wake up to foggy conditions for the beginning half of the work week before conditions become cloudy with even colder temperatures. By the end of the work week, daytime highs will range in the low 20s to upper teens.