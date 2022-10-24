Just one week ago, high temperatures were in the mid-70s. On Monday, Spokane was only able to muster a high of 44°, as light rain fell through much of the afternoon.
It was so cold in fact, even a few lower elevation locations saw some wet snowflakes mixing in with that rain! A little bit higher in the mountains however, that snow was falling and sticking, and that'll continue through Tuesday morning with Winter Weather Advisories over many of our mountain passes. Lookout Pass could pick up 4-8" of snow before this system finally lets up.
And while snow continues to fly in the higher elevations, the lower regions will enjoy a very short dry, but chilly, break in between storm systems on Tuesday. Partly sunny skies will start the day, but don't be fooled...morning temperature near freezing will feel EVEN colder with a slight breeze.
Our next round of rain/mountain snow and breezy winds arrives late Tuesday night, and looks to continue through Wednesday morning before drying out again Wednesday night. Keep a keen eye...there just might be a few snowflakes mixing in with rain, even in Spokane, Wednesday morning...but it doesn't look to stick yet.
And it feels pretty safe to say at this point that the sunshine and 70s of early October are officially done. Our weather pattern looks to stay pretty active through Halloween weekend, with daily chances of rain Saturday, Sunday and Monday. So if you're looking for a Halloween costume idea...maybe a rubber ducky?
-Blake