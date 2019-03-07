A cold front brought some snow Thursday morning, but it has now moved on, leaving behind a slightly cooler and drier weather pattern heading into the weekend! Unfortunately there is still a lot of snow left on the ground, and that just may influence our weather more than anything over the next several days. High temperatures will continue to rise above freezing each afternoon, gradually melting the snow (which is good!). But overnight temperatures will dip below freezing, bringing foggy nights/mornings each day through the weekend. We'll also likely see slick road conditions as the melt-off refreezes each night. 
 
That pattern looks to last until our next chance for some snow arriving Monday night-Tuesday. At the moment potential snow amounts look to be fairly light. After that, more dry weather is expected and temperatures might even reach 40° by the end of next week!
 
-Blake Jensen

KHQ Weather Forecaster

