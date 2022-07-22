We’re starting off our Friday morning with an upper-level disturbance bringing in scattered dry lightning and thunderstorms to the Idaho Panhandle and portions of eastern Washington until 11:00 AM. This system will have little to no rain, bringing in the possibility of new fire ignitions in the area from the dry lightning. The rest of the day is shaping up to look dry with gradual sunshine as the upper-level disturbance moves into Montana. Temperatures today will range in the 80s and low 90s.
This weekend there will be a chance for some precipitation along northern Okanogan and Ferry counties Saturday afternoon due to a quick shortwave moving in from British Columbia. Sunday will be a fairly calm day in the forecast as high pressure develops from the west. Temperatures for the extended forecast will be very hot and above average as we’ll start to see a warming trend with temperatures in the high 90s and 100s.