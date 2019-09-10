It's been a WET start to the week across the Inland Northwest. In fact, on Monday, Spokane set a new daily rainfall record with .64" of rain! That was also the most rain we had seen in once day since May 17th.
The wet weather continued to cause problems on Tuesday, as thunderstorms and spotty, heavy showers caused flooding in the streets of Pullman Tuesday afternoon! And while most of us would agree we could use the rain, we could probably do without the torrential downpours that bring flooding.
But there is some light at the end of the tunnel! The heavy showers from Tuesday will start to dissipate Tuesday night as drier air slowly starts to creep in on Wednesday. Patchy fog will be possible to start off the day, but with drier air taking over we should break out into some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will also start to warm back up, reaching back into the low-70s by Wednesday afternoon.
The warmer/drier weather looks to stick around through Thursday, before another system brings mountain showers and breezy conditions on Friday. Yet another storm system looks to bring another cool-down and more rain showers to start next week.