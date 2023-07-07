CHENEY, Wash. — Are you looking for a fun event to go to this weekend? Well dust off your boots and your cowboy hat and head over to the Cheney Rodeo on July 7-9.
The event will take place at the Bi-Mart Arena at 14310 Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson Memorial Hwy.
On June 7, the theme for the night is "tough enough to wear pink". Gates open at 5 p.m. where food trucks and various vendors will be open to kick off the weekend.
The rodeo on June 7-8 will begin at 7 p.m. with events including:
- Grand Entry
- Bareback Riding
- Steer Wrestling
- Team Roping
- Kids Balloon Stampede
- Saddle Bronc
- Sunsation Flag Team Drill
- Breakaway Roping
- Tie Down Roping
- Barrel Racing
- and finishing off with... Bull Riding
After the rodeo, all the attendants are invited to come and dance to live music from the Theresa Edwards band until 2 a.m. Entry to the dance area will be $5 at the door, be ready to line dance!
June 8 is the day that the rodeo festivities can last all day! Downtown Cheney will be hosting a parade and events starting at 9:00 a.m. where vendors will be out at the Cheney Federal Credit Union parking lot. Also, the Tim Snodgrass Band will be live on stage from 9:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
The rodeo parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be on 1st Street starting at K Street through Cocolalla Street.
After all these festivities head over to the rodeo when the gates open and continue the all the fun!
On June 9, the only change to the schedule is that the gates open at 2:00 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 4:00 p.m. There will also be a "family day" special for tickets, so bring the whole family!
If you are wanting to head on over to the Cheney Rodeo you can purchase tickets online which are $20, ($10 for children on Sunday). You can also purchase tickets at the gate which will be $30 for adults, ($10 for children on Sunday). Parking is free for anyone who has a ticket for the rodeo!
For more information about the event, visit the Cheney Rodeo website.