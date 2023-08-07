TONASKET, Wash. — The Eagle Bluff Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 80% contained, not including the portion that crossed into Canada.
The fire started on July 29, burning an estimated 8,000 acres. The fire quickly grew to over 15,000 acres at the start of August, crossing the Canadian border. Now, the fire is burning a total of 16,428 acres.
Emergency officials ordered level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations for residents in the immediate area, all evacuations have been downgraded.
Fire crews on all sides of the blaze continue to mop up and monitor hot spots while securing the fire's perimeters and strengthening established fire lines. Over 400 fire personnel are assigned to this fire. Responders from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane District Bureau of Land Management remain on the scene.
While all roads are open following the Eagle Bluff Fire, emergency management crews are urging the public to use caution as fire personnel and equipment are still in the area.
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is overseeing the fire on the Canadian side. For more information, please visit the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.