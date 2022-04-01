SPOKANE, WA - With one way in and one way out, residents affected by the Hatch Bridge replacement project worry it's just not enough.
Already concerned about mail service interruption, the construction on Hatch Road has many residents worried for their safety.
The focus of worry has shifted from USPS to EMS. If a mail truck can't get to the rural communities off of Hatch Rd., some in the community are asking how a fire truck plans to navigate in the same space.
"It's extremely difficult to get up on the South Hill, and it's one way up and no way down unless you go downtown," Kelly Rosenquist, who lives on the West side of SR-195 in the Eagle Ridge community, said.
He said it's normal for him and his neighbors to travel to the South Hill for necessities like groceries and health care appointments. However, with Hatch Bridge closed off, his commute to the South Hill takes triple the time.
"Now that Hatch is closed, you have to give yourself a half-hour, whereas before it would take 10 minutes to get where I needed to go, because there's so much traffic because of the bridge down," he said.
The closure cuts off travel from Eagle Ridge residents heading towards the South Hill, but the real problem lies in delay emergency personnel from the South Hill will have getting there.
With fire season around the corner, there are real fears for residents about the danger and damage they might face in increased response times.
"I think they need to have another road somewhere," suggested Rosenquist. "They should've put another road to get there for some people. You have to go downtown to get up the hill."
However, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said increased response times are unlikely.
"We've been planning for this for nearly a year," Schaeffer explained. "The area of Hatch Bridge itself has been built in what we call an 'area of impedance' for our computer-aided dispatch, so regardless of where the call originates, you will get the quickest response from the closest fire resource."
They call it borderless response, and it's a way for Spokane County residents to get help faster.
"Maybe it's Fire District 8, might be Fire District 3 or Fire District 10 or the City—it just depends on who is physically closest to the emergency," he said.
Because of this, most residents shouldn't see any difference in response times.
"Barring any extremely unusual circumstance," he clarified. "So I anticipate a relatively pain-free fire season due specifically to the drama around the bridge."
With all of the construction projects ongoing, including the one on Cedar, many of the Eagle Ridge residents just hope that it ends soon.