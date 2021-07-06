The hits just keep on coming. After several fires started over the holiday weekend, a dangerous weather pattern on Wednesday could spark new fires and help others grow as t-storms and gusty winds make their way into the Inland Northwest.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in place until 8PM Wednesday, highlighting the extreme fire danger. The big concern is simple, fast-moving thunderstorms early Wednesday morning could start new fires, and winds gusting up to 35mph in the afternoon could help those fires grow rapidly.
The primary thunderstorm threat will wrap up around mid-day, but the winds will likely take until late Wednesday to die down completely.
Of course, we're also still dealing with temperatures running 10-20 degrees above normal, with high temperatures back into the mid-90s by Wednesday afternoon, and no major cool-downs in sight. In fact, we could be back up near 100° by the weekend!
Stay alert, stay aware and make sure to familiarize yourself with fire evacuation protocol, it's going to be touchy 24 hours!