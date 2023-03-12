PULLMAN, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team will face off against the Washington State University Cougars in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Eagles and the Cougars face off in Pullman on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
EWU lost a heartbreaker in the Big Sky Tournament, after riding an epic 18-game winning streak to win the conference's regular season title.
Washington State University beat Cal in the Pac-12 tournament's first round but fell to Oregon in a tight game in the second round.