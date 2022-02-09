With a descent of a staircase you're no longer in Medical Lake, Washington. You're transported to a shrine, an embassy of the Los Angeles Rams in eastern Washington.
The ambassador? Or more appropriately "Rambassador"? Scott Christenson.
Scott's not just a long-time Rams fan. He's most definitely the biggest Rams fan you'll ever meet.
"At least in the northwest, right?" Christenson laughed.
His obsession began back in 1970 when he was just 6-years-old. The blue helmets, the white horns, it was love at first sight.
"I saw Roman Gabriel throw a bomb to Jack Snow and that was it," Christenson recalled. "I was hooked right there. I started getting helmets and cards and things like that."
As is so often the case, however, the things from our childhood find ways of leaving us, but 27 years ago as eBay began to fire up, Scott found a way to get some of his childhood items back... and a whole lot more.
Scott's basement has been converted into the ultimate man cave with Rams memorabilia as far as the eye can see.
If it has a Rams logo on it, chances are it's in Scott's "Ram Cave".
Although a Seahawks fan for the first ten years of their marriage, Scott's wife Ceci was eventually converted to Rams fandom during the Kurt Warner and the "Greatest Show on Turf" era of the Rams franchise.
With the support of his wife, Scott's Rams cave keeps growing. Well, to a point.
"I'm trying to get my wife to let me go into the living room but so far she's got me at the top of the stairs. That's my cutoff point," Scott smiled.
This Sunday, as the Rams take on the Bengals, like any good super fan, there will be no massive get together at Scott's house. He needs to focus.
"I want to watch the game and concentrate," Scott said before offering a prediction. "Bengals look pretty tough. I'm not gonna count them out. I think it's going to be back and forth, I'm going to say 24-21 Rams."
Win or lose though, the next addition to the Ram Cave is just a click away, and Scott's just hoping whatever it is, it says 'Super Bowl LVI Champions' on it.