AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The City of Airway Heights will receive funding to build a new fire station after voters approved it in the August primary.
The renovated fire station will be located on South Garfield Avenue aiming to better serve Airway Heights firefighters.
According to the City of Airway Heights, the current facility was built in 1968 and has been renovated ten times. They say it is no longer capable of serving firefighters or the community.
"Firefighters are working with no heat and air conditioning in most areas. The station also lacks adequate decontamination areas (such as showers and laundries) for firefighters returning from fire and medical calls. . . In addition, the bays are too small to house modern apparatus, such as a ladder truck that is needed to respond to fires in multistory buildings," City Manager Albert Tripp said.
The bond is set to take effect in 2024 and is projected at $0.37 per $1,000. This would cost the owner of a $300,000 home $111 per year or $9.25 per month. The city will receive $1.3 million in grant money from the state to help pay for the purchase and renovation of the new fire station on South Garfield.
In the city's efforts to manage firefighters responding to higher call volumes, Airway Heights passed a bond asking voters to annex to the Spokane County Library District. This will allow four full-time firefighters to be on duty responding to those higher call volumes.
