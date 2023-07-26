Ask the Candidates!

- Review
- Eastern Washington, North Idaho under Red Flag Warning
- 3 family members killed in train crash in Sandpoint, 9-month-old survives
- 'He might never walk again': Spokane motorcyclist left paralyzed after hit-and-run, family pleas for support
- Former finance director of the Spokane Dermatology Clinic indicted for stealing over $715k from the company
- 4 injured and 1 in critical condition after mass shooting in Seattle
- Coeur d'Alene teacher dead in mountain biking accident
- Coeur d'Alene man sentenced to 8 years after officers find naked child in his closet
- Suspect in fatal dump truck hit-and-run found
- Structure collapses at Thai Bamboo's Spokane Valley location
- Baby survives Sandpoint train crash, fundraiser started for medical and funeral costs
