NonStop Local is sitting down with each of the five candidates for Spokane Mayor ahead of the Aug. 1 primary. You can see all of our candidate profiles on our Spokane mayoral election page.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Lisa Brown is no stranger to politics, and she's no stranger to Spokane either.
The longtime Spokane resident left her relatively cushy job as director of the Washington State Department of Commerce in March, announcing a run for mayor of Spokane shortly after.
Brown, originally of Illinois, moved to Spokane as a graduate student, landing a job as an associate professor at Eastern Washington University.
"What I thought might be a summer in Spokane turned into living my life here, meeting my husband, having my son and now my grandson here," Brown said.
While still teaching at Eastern, Brown kicked off her long career in politics, running for the state House of Representatives as a Democrat in the 3rd Legislative District and winning in 1992. In 1996, she ran for state Senate, winning once again.
After working at Eastern for two decades, Brown spent ten years teaching at Gonzaga University in 2023. She took another step forward in her political career in 2005, becoming the senate majority leader.
She took a step away from politics in 2013, becoming chancellor of Washington State University Spokane.
In 2018, Brown launched an ultimately unsuccessful challenge against Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers for Washington state's 5th Congressional District. The election was particularly bitter, with McMorris Rodgers' campaign at times accusing Brown of being soft on sex offenders while a state lawmaker.
Brown said the negative attack ads aren't something that get to her anymore, but they are difficult for her family. She also said negative politicking has increased over time, posing a risk for elections.
"The tolerance for negativity appears to have gone up," Brown said. "I think the public gets discouraged by it, sometimes gets cynical and even turned off from participating. That's the real downside of the negativity."
In 2019, Brown was called upon to run for Spokane mayor by a number of activists and community members, but she declined. In February of that year, she took on her role as Commerce director, an opportunity she said allowed her an opportunity to better serve eastern Washington.
"(Commerce's) mission is strengthening communities," Brown said. "It was a great use of my skills as an economist, and also my appreciation for our state and the importance of having state funding and economic development in eastern Washington."
Brown was also on the heels of that failed 2018 run for Congress.
"I think we ran a great campaign," Brown said. "Eastern Washington with all the ten counties and the rural communities was tough for a Democrat."
Brown pointed out she beat McMorris Rodgers in the city of Spokane. While Democrats typically win state and federal elections in the Lilac City, local elections are a bit more complicated, in part because the nonpartisan nature of the offices. Spokane County, additionally, typically leans towards Republicans.
Policy Profile:
NonStop Local's Morgan Ashley caught up with Brown to get a better idea of what she plans to do if elected mayor. The following transcript has been edited for clarity.
Morgan: What's the most pressing issue facing Spokane?
Brown: I have just learned that (the city of Spokane has) a very significant budget crisis. Iin order to meet our other priorities that are important to people in neighborhoods, and downtown, from public safety to taking on homelessness, we have to have a game plan for a balanced budget. Sadly, reserves have been depleted over the last three years of unbalanced budgets. And so that is quickly rising to the top as one of the key issues that voters need to understand before the election in November.
Morgan: What do you think about the state of public safety in Spokane right now?
Brown: Well, public safety cannot be adequately addressed if we don't also address homelessness. I'm hearing from neighborhoods that they call when they see something that is concerning to them. But police, according to the chief are only responding on average 42% of the time — that's just not good enough. We have many unfilled positions in the force, so we've got to turn that around.
Public safety also requires a coordinated plan for homelessness. We could have street medicine teams, addressing people who are having a mental health or an addiction crisis on the street, that would bring in people trained to address those types of traumas and behaviors. It would also free up our first responders to do the things we want them to do — addressing property crime and having good response times in neighborhoods.
Morgan: Overall, is the city better off than it was four years ago?
Brown: It's absolutely not better off than it was four years ago. As I was director of commerce, and essentially leading commerce from Spokane, I saw out outside my window, literally, that things were getting worse, and that there wasn't a plan, a plan for a balanced budget, a plan for how to address homelessness. I knew that we could be bringing in more state and federal resources, and that we could pull people together and get things done for the city, and that has just been what I have always done in public service — whether it was helping to save the Fox Theater or create the new WSU medical school.
Morgan: As mayor, how would you make sure you're taking input from all of your stakeholders?
Brown: We've got a great neighborhood council system, so that's a great place to start. But also, there are communities that have been systematically not included over the years, there was redlining that kept black families out of certain neighborhoods.
There are new people in Spokane now, immigrants and young people. I've knocked on the doors of people who have moved here from the west side of the state or Idaho or California. I really want to bring those voices to the table.
As mayor, I would have a large transition committee and invite people to participate in several different key topics to create recommendations that could be brought forward to me and the city council that could give us an agenda that I would quickly work to implement.
Morgan: How do you plan to work collaboratively with the city council and other partners?
I have a track record of working with people with diverse perspectives and from both sides of the political aisle. I will use that same framework to work with our city council members. I know that whether they're in district one, two or three, they've got specific neighborhood and district concerns.
Maybe it's a new fire station in Five Mile or in Latah Valley. Maybe it's the concentration of facilities for the homeless that has happened in West Hills or in East Spokane concerns around the Trent shelter. I will be working with those district leaders, those council members and their neighborhood councils on priorities that really help recognize those neighborhood priorities and get them into our budgets into our capital plans into our game plan for the city as it moves forward.
Morgan: The city of Spokane declared a housing crisis emergency in 2021. What's your plan to address that issue?
Brown: The city of Spokane declared a housing emergency, but where is the housing plan? I do believe that we've made some progress, and that some of the temporary changes in zoning and pilot projects are giving us an opportunity to talk about how to bring improved housing, particularly in our close in urban neighborhoods. But we have a missing middle.
Spokane was recently rated, unfortunately, as one of the toughest places in the country to find housing in that middle range, which is so important for teachers and firefighters and nurses. I'll be working with both nonprofits and for-profit housing developers, but also with neighborhoods on how we do that smart infill in our community, and how we build more housing.
Unfortunately, the city of Spokane has left millions of dollars on the table in affordable housing dollars that they could have been applying for from the Department of Commerce. That's one of the things I saw that sort of triggered my interest in becoming mayor because I always like to see Spokane get its fair share of state and federal dollars.
Morgan: In your view. Is the city too friendly toward new development too difficult for developers or just right?
It's neither I think we do need development. But we need to do it hand in hand with infrastructure. And that's the problem. It's been development first — infrastructure conversations happening later, that needs to be flipped.
And so consequently, we have these real challenges, such as in Latah Valley, such as in Five Mile when I'm knocking on doors and people saying, 'We've got a great park, but I don't have a sidewalk so that my kids can walk to that park.' We've got some work to do. But I am confident that we can get the job done. And there are opportunities to bring in federal and state dollars to help with that.
I'd like to see us build a lot more housing, but build it in a smart way our comprehensive plan will be coming up during the next four years, that will be a great opportunity for neighborhoods to weigh in. We can increase the bikeability and walkability and really champion our neighborhood business districts like in Perry and Garland. As you can see, I keep talking about this one because I'm very excited about the opportunities for Spokane to grow in a really smart and friendly and pro-neighborhood way.
Morgan: What makes you a better candidate for Spokane mayor than your competitors?
I just have the track record and experience. I know state funding. I know federal funding. I know how to balance a public budget. I know how to bring stakeholders together from diverse interests. I have tremendous respect for bringing people into the process who've been systematically left out.
The current mayor has talked about, for example, a balance between police reform and public safety. We can have both. 70% of Spokane voters voted for independent investigative authority. Accountability applies to everyone. We can build trust with law enforcement and first responders. And we don't have to have the kinds of tradeoffs that have told us that one part of the population doesn't care about public safety, or the other part of the population doesn't care about homeless people in knocking on people's doors. I know we care about both.
Morgan: Last question — Is there anything else you'd like to share with our viewers?
Brown: The city of Spokane has tremendous potential. We have a diversified economy. We have things I was able to work for in the legislature like the film tax credits, so we have a film industry happening here. We have some great things happening and clean energy and manufacturing opportunities. However, we've been held back by a fractured and conflict-filled relationship between the mayor and the city council and by an inexperienced city leadership that hasn't known how to take advantage of state and federal funding opportunities.
I will turn that around. I'll work with neighborhoods. I'm really looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping Spokane be the best it can be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.