NonStop Local is sitting down with each of the five candidates for Spokane Mayor ahead of the Aug. 1 primary. You can see all of our candidate profiles on our Spokane mayoral election page.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Incumbent Spokane mayor Nadine Woodward didn't follow a typical path to public office, but she did follow a fairly common path to Spokane.
Beyond being the mayor of the second most populous city in Washington state, Woodward is best known for being a news anchor, most recently at KXLY.
Woodward grew up in the Portland area, where she studied communications at the University of Portland. Her journalism career brought her to the Inland Northwest, first in Idaho, later at KREM in Spokane. The city's charm and quality of life kept her around.
"We thought, 'Well, this will be one last step before we move to the westside where our family is,'" Woodward said. "After about two years we looked around and said, 'Man, this is a great place,' bought our first house, had my first child here — we have two grown children now, my son's 31, my daughter's 26 — and decided to put down roots and stay."
It was her perspective as a journalist and a transplant that inspired Woodward to run for mayor in 2019.
"I loved telling the stories of people who were doing great things for their city," Woodward said. "I wanted to be one of those people, so I retired after 28 years on the air, threw my hat in the ring for mayor and won."
Woodward believes being the mayor of a city like Spokane is a job that requires a lot of on-the-job training. Two months into her first term, she was given a test right off the bat.
"I'll tell you, the first two months the pandemic hit," Woodward said. "The first two months I came into off the world flipped upside down."
The COVID-19 pandemic was just the start of challenges, which included social justice protests, a housing crisis and high inflation.
"I don't even think all of these challenges, the totality of them all, it doesn't even matter what a seasoned veteran you are in politics. This is something you learn on the job," Woodward said. "One thing I've learned in all of this is that we can all do a lot more than we ever thought we could when we're chosen to do certain things — when we have a purpose in life, and we follow that purpose."
Homelessness and violent crime, a pair of issues Woodward campaigned heavily on in 2019, both rose substantially in her first term, following state-wide trends.
Woodward pointed to the establishment of the Spokane Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force, and efforts to establish a regional homelessness authority as evidence of her administrations' progress on those issues.
One thing Woodward believes is part of the cause of some of the city's recent woes is the influx of transplants to the region during her first term.
"During 2021 and 2022, record people were migrating here because of our quality of life, our cost of living and all the wonderful things about our city," Woodward said. "Now we're going through some growing pains, but we want to keep those things. We want to protect the things they came her to enjoy and the quality of life that we all want to continue. We need to keep Spokane, Spokane."
Policy Profile:
NonStop Local's Morgan Ashley caught up with Woodward to get a better idea of what the mayor plans to do with a second term. The following transcript has been edited for clarity.
Morgan: What's the most pressing issue facing Spokane?
Woodward: I think there are three and they all intersect. It's homelessness, housing and public safety. You can't talk about one without talking about the other.
I spend most of my time every single day on homelessness and public safety, and we have been challenged with both of those issues, just like every other city in the state of Washington and every other city across the country. But how we deal with those issues is I think what separates me from some of the other candidates, we are a compassionate city that wants to help those who want help. We have resources for those who want help.
But I really believe that in order for us to be able to move the needle, we have to do a couple of things. One of those is offer tougher boundaries or guardrails to get people into help. I'm talking about those who are addicted, and those who have mental health issues that aren't being served. The other one really is a regional homeless authority, which I'm really excited about establishing. It's something I've been working on since last fall when we went to the city of Houston to see how they stood up their regional homeless entity.
The city of Spokane is addressing homelessness for the entire region. It's not a city of Spokane issue. It's a regional issue. We've been doing the majority of the work, most of the services and shelters are in our city, but we need to bring all the other cities around us and the county to be partners with us. And that's what I'm excited about this entity, this regional authority that we can pool all of our resources (and) funding and get better outcomes because we're going to have better coordination of those services and funding.
Morgan: What do you think about the state of public safety in Spokane right now?
Woodward: Public safety is the number one issue on people's minds. It's the number one responsibility of government. If you don't have a safe city, what do you have? We have been challenged with that. Two years ago, we took away a lot of the tools of our police officers and we decriminalize drugs. For two years. Our police chief and I have been very active in the legislature getting those tools back — we've been successful. We have a permanent fix to the Blake decision that decriminalized drugs, and we now have a ban on drug use in open spaces in the city of Spokane. We've been successful in a lot of things, our Violent Crimes Task Force formed a year ago, we've arrested 150 prolific violent offenders and gotten them off the streets. Our police department and our chief know that I am a law-and-order mayor, and our police department relies on me and trust me to be the mayor they need to be able to do their job to support them. That's why I have their endorsement as mayor in my second run.
Morgan: Overall, is the city better off than it was four years ago?
Woodward: Oh, absolutely. Coming out of a pandemic, we have a launchpad now to be able to do even greater things. We've had to mitigate a lot of challenges — reckless policy from the state and from our city council. We fought back against all of those reckless policies. We've gained ground — we're moving in the right direction. But depending on this election, and the outcome of this election will determine which way to go. Do we continue to move forward but at a greater, faster pace? Or do we go so far backwards that we won't recognize our city anymore? That's what's at stake here.
Morgan: As (a second term) mayor, how would you make sure you're taking input from all of your stakeholders?
Woodward: I listen to everybody. I'm out in the neighborhoods. I convene meetings of different perspectives and voices. I know that as mayor and an executive CEO of an organization in a nonpartisan role that I serve everybody. I serve the people who didn't vote for me the first time. So I recognize that and I liked diversity of thought and perspective. In fact, in my own cabinet, I like diversity. I like to hear all the opinions. In fact, the more choices you have, the better decision I can make as a leader. I rely on that diversity of thought and different opinion and knowing that I represent everybody.
Morgan: How do you plan to work collaboratively with the city council and other partners?
Woodward: I have been in the last three and a half years, even though we have differences — we definitely have differences. I think, for the most part, we want the same things. It's just, how do we get there. And that's where, you know, the rubber meets the road and where we see some of those differences. But I think our council wants a safe community. I think they want to help the homeless, I think we all want to be able to create incentives so that we can get more housing. I mean, all of those things that are important. I think we all want a strong economy, where people have jobs where businesses are successful, and they expand and grow. It's just we want to get there in different ways.
Morgan: The city of Spokane declared a housing crisis emergency in 2021. What's your plan to address that issue?
Woodward: I declared that emergency as a matter of fact, knowing that what a terrible situation we were in. We (had) a challenging issue even before 2021. But the pandemic really changed that when we saw a huge migration of people moving to Spokane County - we were the fastest growing county in the state in 2021-22.
When you declare an emergency, you can do things in a quicker pace than you could if you didn't, and our processes are quicker. So, we got right to work on a zoning ordinance that we got passed to council 7-0, and that was to allow more flexibility on single family lots. So now you can build a duplex triplex or four-plex. We did it whole year before the state did, unanimously with our council, huge win. We don't always agree, but we get things done. We passed the ban, as I mentioned on drug use in public spaces, we revised our sit and lie and camping ordinances. And we're all able to get that done with a council that we don't always see eye to eye on.
I think the public expects us, the voters who elect us to these positions, expect us to be able to get the things and work for them. In the end, we govern for the people, not over the people.
Morgan: In your view. Is the city too friendly toward new development too difficult for developers or just right?
Woodward: Well, we're working on that. I think we're in a very highly regulatory state when it comes to building — whether you're developing or you're building, and that's a challenge.
We've got energy codes that are coming down the pike that are going to make it even more challenging and actually increase the price of homes. So, we're looking at all of that. What we're working on right now at the city are on our GFC those are our general facilities charges. Those are infrastructure charges — hookups to sewer and water and things like that.
As we're growing, we want to make sure that we do have the infrastructure needed for that development where whether it's housing, or whether it's mixed use so commercial and housing.
One of the things that I'm really excited about that we're working on is creating incentives to convert downtown commercial office spaces into residential. And we need to be able to attract that type of activity. If you have more people living downtown, you have a safer downtown. We have people who work downtown nine to five, Monday through Friday, but if you have people downtown living 24/7, that makes for more vibrance downtown, a safer downtown — more eyes on the sidewalks — and streets and people who live downtown support our businesses three times the level of those who work downtown.
Morgan: What makes you a better candidate for Spokane mayor than your competitors?
Well, I've been in these shoes now for one whole term. When I walked into the space, I had no idea that two months later we would be facing a global health pandemic and the world would flip upside down, but coming into the space not having been in politics, or in governance, but as a journalist who loved my city who told stories and knew my city that way, raised my children here, built my career here on a business here, I come from a different perspective. I'm pragmatic, I'm common sense, I'm realistic and I lead this city through a global health pandemic a summer of protests after George Floyd's death, our first riot, a defund-the-police movement, unprecedented workforce shortages, inflation and a looming recession. I think I've proven that I have represented the city and fought for the city. Even through reckless policies from the state and from the city council and I tell people I'm fighting the good fight every day. And I got a lot of fight left in me.
Morgan: Last question — Is there anything else you'd like to share with our viewers?
Woodward: We have so much potential in our city and I have lived here long enough to know. I always say transplants sometimes make the best residents because we choose to stay and make it even better. I don't take for granted all the wonderful things that we have here and why people move here. We are in a place where we are going to be magnificent. I am so excited. We were the smallest city in the world to ever host the World's Fair and next year we're celebrating the 50th anniversary of that milestone and it just goes to show you we have great visionaries here who work for the city, who want to make the city great, and I am so honored to be able to serve my community in a way that I never thought I could do before.
