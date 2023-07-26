NonStop Local is sitting down with each of the five candidates for Spokane Mayor ahead of the Aug. 1 primary. You can see all of our candidate profiles on our Spokane mayoral election page.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tim Archer, husband, father, former U.S. Army officer and Spokane firefighter, is ready to be your next mayor.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Spokane as a firefighter and an EMT, and I very much look forward to leading Spokane and serving them as mayor,” Archer said.
Archer is a hometown kid; he grew up near the Spokane International Airport before going to college at Eastern Washington University. There, he met his wife of 32 years, Francie.
“She’s been with me through everything,” Archer said. “We met in college; she went halfway around the world with me while I was in the army.”
They have two children together, two boys, 25 and 30 years old. Archer’s youngest is a paramedic, his oldest is a mechanical engineer. This family's roots are planted in Spokane.
“We enjoy hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking,” he said. “On my own, I'm a member of a shooting league, I also like to get out and clock a lot of hours on my motorcycles.”
Archer spent seven years serving our country as an officer in the army. He said this chapter of his life taught him what leadership should look like.
“I’ve been a commander, an executive officer, an operations officer, a logistics officer, and a few other roles,” he said. “I know what right looks like organizationally. I'm very comfortable in leadership, and I know how to employ the right people in the right places, and also give them the tools they need to perform well.”
For the last two decades, Archer served Spokane as a firefighter and EMT. Ten of those years, with Station 4 downtown.
That job, not an easy one. From houses burning to the ground, to loved ones dying, Archer has been with the public through some of life’s most difficult times.
“I’ve been intimately involved with Spokane at their worst of times. What it gives me is a degree of compassion that my components don’t have,” Archer said.
Aside from his family, hobbies, and background – Archer is ready to work hard at showing the voters of Spokane he understands the challenges the city is under, but said he is ready to help heal the community. Specifically, working to solve the homeless crisis.
“We don’t have a homeless problem, we have a government problem,” he said. “We're not maintaining order on our streets; we’re not eliminating crime on our streets. We need to maintain order... remove the criminals, so we can help the truly vulnerable.”
Each candidate is faced with many questions, and each has a different answer. Archer said he looks forward to answering those questions from the community and hopes he can serve his hometown as mayor come 2024.
Policy Profile:
NonStop Local's Morgan Ashley caught up with Archer to get a better idea of what he plans to do if elected mayor. The following transcript has been edited for clarity.
Morgan: What's the most pressing issue facing Spokane?
Archer: Safety on our streets. I worked the streets for 20 years as a firefighter and I know things can be better. I worked during the 2008 recession, and it's not an economic problem. It's a soft legislation problem.
Morgan: What do you think about the state of public safety in Spokane right now?
Archer: The state of public safety is deplorable. I worked covering Browne's Addition for most of my years, and I watched a lot of folks move out of that neighborhood after spending most of their lives there. I also worked the east end of downtown for a while and what's gone on down there with the Catholic Charities facilities is absolutely horrendous. There is no reason for the streets to be that way. We just need to empower our law enforcement to do their jobs.
Morgan: Overall, is the city better off than it was four years ago?
Archer: No.
Morgan: As mayor, how would you make sure you're taking input from all of your stakeholders?
Archer: I plan to have a quarterly town hall meeting with the citizens.
Morgan: How do you plan to work collaboratively with the city council and other partners?
Archer: I'm going to work collaboratively with the city council in everything that's negotiable. There are a few things that aren't negotiable. And some things are being hard on crime like we need to.
Also, I'm opposed to low barrier shelters. While I'm absolutely supportive of high barrier models like the Union Gospel Mission.
Morgan: The city of Spokane declared a housing crisis emergency in 2021. What's your plan to address that issue?
Archer: I think it's important to let the market respond. developers aren't going to build things that people won't buy. We've made a good step forward and loosening up for duplexes and triplexes and fourplexes. But I think we need to be careful about legislating what builders do and then also supporting those things with state or federal grant money.
Morgan: In your view. Is the city too friendly toward new development too difficult for developers or just right?
Archer: I think it could be friendlier to new developers, we lose a lot to the City of Spokane Valley.
Morgan: What makes you a better candidate for Spokane mayor than your competitors?
Archer: I have a strong leadership background. I spent a lot of years as an Army officer. I've been a commander and executive officer and operations officer and a logistics officer. I've worked in several environments with volunteer soldiers and firefighters. I know what right looks like organizationally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.