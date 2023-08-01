SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council president candidates Betsy Wilkerson and Kim Plese secured the top two spots in Tuesday's primary election, securing their spots in the November general election.
Plese trailed Wilkerson as of Tuesday evening by about 4,000 votes. The Secretary of State's office estimated there were 5,000 votes left to be counted countywide.
Wilkerson and Plese learned they were going on to the general earlier Tuesday, when Andy Rathbun announced he was bowing out ahead of the ballot submission deadline.
Plese, a Spokane businesswoman who launched a failed campaign for Spokane County commissioner last year, has argued the current city council has been too ideological.
Wilkerson, a current city council member representing most of the city south of the Spokane River, was endorsed by outgoing council president Breean Beggs earlier this year.
Plese has received endorsements predominately from relatively conservative organizations, including the Spokane Police Guild and the Spokane Associations of Realtors, while Wilkerson has collected endorsements from relatively liberal groups, such as unions.
Wilkerson has also secured the endorsement of interim Council President Lori Kinnear.
Results for the primary election won't be certified by the Secretary of State until Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.