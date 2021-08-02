On Tuesday, voters across the Inland Northwest will cast their ballots in the August Primary election. The top two vote getters in each category will move on the General Election in November.
There is a wide variety of positions open, but perhaps the most substantial is the two open positions on the Spokane Public School Board. This past year, the School Board was tasked with deciding on an opening plan for one of the state's largest school districts. Their decisions were contentious, with some feeling that the district should fully reopen for the 2020-21 school year, and some feeling it should have been remote only all year. Two members of the school board announced they are not running for re-election: Board President Jerrall Haynes and Aryn Ziehnert, who was appointed to fill the remainder of an unexpired term, but declined to run again.
There are eight candidates running for the Haynes chair, and five candidates running for Ziehnert’s. KHQ reached out to all the candidates, and asked them to stop by and explain why they are choosing to run, and why they should get your vote. Four of the candidates ultimately came to speak with us.
Candidate Minute Rion Ametu Spokane School District 81 Seat 4
Candidate Minute Kata Dean Spokane School District 81 Seat 4
Candidate Minute Jake Leadingham Spokane School District 81 seat 3
Melissa Bedford Spokane School District 81 seat 3
Among the other positions up for grabs: seats on the Spokane City Council, the Spokane Valley City Council, the Deer Park City Council, the Cheney City Council, and several fire district levies.
You can see all of the candidates, for all of the open positions, HERE.
