SPOKANE, Wash. - Like everything in 2020, you can get to know the candidates trying to earn you vote via zoom.
On Tuesday, an Eastern Washington University (EWU) town hall will take place for Zack Zappone, who's running for state representative against Mike Voltz from the 6th legislative district. The town hall will take place from noon until 1 p.m.
Dave Wilson, who's running against Cathy McMorris Rodgers will take part in a town hall from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee, running against Loren Culp, will take part in a town hall from noon until 1 p.m.
Before all the town halls, different EWU professors will be giving presentations on private militias, the electoral college, voter suppression and other topics.
You can follow this link for more information.