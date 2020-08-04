Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers appears to be heading for a matchup with Democrat Dave Wilson after primary results begin to trickle in.
McMorris Rodgers having 48 percent of the vote with Wilson receiving 27 percent.
McMorris Rodgers sharing a message on Facebook writing, "The results are coming in! I am honored and humbled by the continued trust placed in me by the people of Eastern Washington. Thank you all for standing by me in this election season. Together we will find the courage to dream again."
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Wilson earned the support of Lisa Brown with Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers being endorsed on Twitter by President Donald Trump.
Rep. Dan Newhouse also victorious in Central Washington as he heads into a matchup with Democrat Douglas E. McKinley.
Newhouse releasing a statement:
“I deeply appreciate the voters of the 4th Congressional District for the strong support they’ve shown me in tonight’s primary election,” said Congressman Newhouse. “We have had many achievements during this past year. Yet, we have serious economic challenges that lie ahead. I continue to be committed to doing everything I can to help Central Washingtonians safely return to work and reopen their businesses."