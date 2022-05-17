KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - While primaries are notorious for having very low voter turnout, it's the midterms and the election this year is coming right on the heels of some major political conversations.
The biggest conversation right now has to do with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the right to be able to have an abortion or not.
But that's not the only topic on voters' minds ahead of the general election. This is the first mid-term since the pandemic began and the way lawmakers handled pandemic restrictions are another reason some voters decided to vote at all.
"It's very important, it's more important than it's ever been," Janice Puente said.
"To me, that's the important thing of voting. To make the change you want to see happen" Eric Mescher said.
"Everyone should have a voice," Marialuz Garrian said.
Despite typical low turnout during the primaries, there are some who still believe it's integral to the election process.
"Now we've got Roe v. Wade about to be overturned and I marched many times in my youth for that," Puente said.
Voters say now is the time to speak up.
"I don't want to just sit back and enjoy retirement I need to be part of helping save our democracy and I really believe that that's what we're doing by voting," she said.
"Unless you get out and vote and vote for the people you feel are going to do the jobs you want them to do. Nothing's going to change," Mescher said.
Primaries are a chance for political parties to select and unite behind one candidate ahead of the general election.
"If you don't do that then you're just kind of stuck with what everyone else kind of chose for you," Corrie Buchard said.
And for some voters like Buchard, it's their only chance to pick the person that's right for them.
"One thing I don't like about primaries is that you're restricted to voting for one party or the other on a lot of the issues," she said. "Especially living in a state like Idaho that's very one-sided, to begin with, you're pretty much left with, if you're a Democrat you get no options and if you're a Republican you get the only option that matters in the state."
KHQ Local News Senior Producer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.