Democrat Lori Feagan leading race for seat previously held by Matt Shea

Democrat Lori Feagan is leading the race for State Representative Position 1 in Legislative District 4 which was previously held by Matt Shea.
Feagan receiving 40 percent of the vote with Bob McCaslin following with 36 percent.
On Twitter, Feagan writing, "I want to thank the voters and our volunteers for their support! We have always known this would be a challenging race, but these numbers look good, and I'm encouraged about what these results mean for our campaign."
I want to thank the voters and our volunteers for their support! We have always known this would be a challenging race, but these numbers look good, and I'm encouraged about what these results mean for our campaign. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/e8fxcgEB74— Lori Feagan (@LoriFeagan) August 5, 2020