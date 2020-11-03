Hometown Election HQ

SPOKANE, Wash. - Early voting numbers are being recorded across Spokane County and Washington State as multiple races take place in the Inland Northwest. Here is a breakdown of what we know so far, reported by the Secretary of State. Numbers will be updated as they are reported.

AS OF 8:48 PM - 

U.S. Representative: 

  • Cathy McMorris Rodgers: 59.66%
  • Dave Wilson: 40.16%

Governor: 

  • Jay Inslee: 59.57%
  • Loren Culp: 40.14%

Lt. Governor:

  • Denny Heck: 47.31%
  • Marko Liias: 33.81% 

Secretary of State

  • Kim Wyman: 51.61%
  • Gael Tarleton: 48.28%

State Treasurer

  • Mike Pellicciotti: 55.78%
  • Duane A. Davidson: 44.14% 

State Auditor: 

  • Pat (Patrice) McCarthy: 60.64%
  • Chris Leyba: 38.28%

State Attorney General 

  • Bob Ferguson: 59.05%
  • Matt Larkin: 40.85%

Commissioner of Public Lands

  • Hilary Franz: 59.26%
  • Sue Kuehl Pederson: 40.64%

Superintendent Public Instruction

  • Chris Reykdal: 56.77%
  • Maia Espinoza: 42.75%

Insurance Commissioner:

  • Mike Kreidler: 67.79%
  • Chirayu Avinash Patel: 31.78%

District 6, State Rep. Position 1

  • Mike Volz: 51%
  • Zack Zappone: 48.89% 

District 6, State Rep. Position 2

  • Jenny Graham: 52.83%
  • Tom McGarry: 47.04% 

We will continue to update numbers and races throughout the night. 

Tags