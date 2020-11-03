SPOKANE, Wash. - Early voting numbers are being recorded across Spokane County and Washington State as multiple races take place in the Inland Northwest. Here is a breakdown of what we know so far, reported by the Secretary of State. Numbers will be updated as they are reported.
AS OF 8:48 PM -
U.S. Representative:
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers: 59.66%
- Dave Wilson: 40.16%
Governor:
- Jay Inslee: 59.57%
- Loren Culp: 40.14%
Lt. Governor:
- Denny Heck: 47.31%
- Marko Liias: 33.81%
Secretary of State
- Kim Wyman: 51.61%
- Gael Tarleton: 48.28%
State Treasurer
- Mike Pellicciotti: 55.78%
- Duane A. Davidson: 44.14%
State Auditor:
- Pat (Patrice) McCarthy: 60.64%
- Chris Leyba: 38.28%
State Attorney General
- Bob Ferguson: 59.05%
- Matt Larkin: 40.85%
Commissioner of Public Lands
- Hilary Franz: 59.26%
- Sue Kuehl Pederson: 40.64%
Superintendent Public Instruction
- Chris Reykdal: 56.77%
- Maia Espinoza: 42.75%
Insurance Commissioner:
- Mike Kreidler: 67.79%
- Chirayu Avinash Patel: 31.78%
District 6, State Rep. Position 1
- Mike Volz: 51%
- Zack Zappone: 48.89%
District 6, State Rep. Position 2
- Jenny Graham: 52.83%
- Tom McGarry: 47.04%
We will continue to update numbers and races throughout the night.