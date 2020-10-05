With less than a month to the 2020 November 3rd election, the deadlines for Washington and Idaho are coming up fast.
In Washington, the deadline to register to vote online or by mail is October 26th.
You can register to vote right up to until election day in Washington, but you will have to do it in person on November second and third at the Spokane Arena.
In Idaho, voter registration ends this Friday October 9th. If you want to vote by mail, you will need to request an absentee ballot by October 23rd.