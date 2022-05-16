BOISE, Idaho - Voting begins for the 2022 Idaho primary election on Tuesday. All statewide constitutional offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction are up for grabs this year.
GOVERNOR:
The focus will be on Republican Governor Brad Little's fight against Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin, a far-right conservative backed by Trump.
McGeachin made headlines twice last year when she tried to take control of the state while Little was away and issued executive orders blocking COVID mandates that Little never implemented.
McGeachin spoke at a white nationalist gathering in Florida in February along with Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Little responded on Twitter with this:
"It is extremely unfortunate anyone in elected office in Idaho must make statements like these, but let me be clear - I fully reject racism in all its forms. There is no place for racism and hate in the great State of Idaho. As Governor, I will continue to stand up for Idahoans' values and work to make our state the place where our children and grandchildren choose to stay."
Republican candidates far outnumber Democrats in the race for governor. Seven Republicans are in the contest including McGeachin and Little versus Democrats Stephen Heidt and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad who was written in.
ATTORNEY GENERAL:
In the race for attorney general, longtime GOP incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is challenged by former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber.
Labrador served two terms in the Idaho House and four two-year terms in Congress. Wasden has criticized him for pushing to make attorney general a more political role, saying he doesn't understand the role of the office.
SECRETARY OF STATE:
Three Republicans are contending to be the Republican nominee for Idaho secretary of state.
The current secretary, Lawerence Denney, is retiring this year instead of seeking a third term. Opening the position up to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley.
Moon and Souza have both unsuccessfully attempted to introduce changes to state election laws, claiming that President Joe Biden was illegitimately elected.
McGrane highlights his time running state elections in Ada County and has pledged to work for better voter education going forward.
The winner of the primary will go up against unopposed Democrat Shawn Keenan.
Idaho voters can show up to the polls Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Due to redistricting in 2021, many voters will need to go to a new location to cast their ballots. Visit voteidaho.gov to find your polling place.
Voters not yet registered can do so on Tuesday at the polls. To vote in the Republican primary, voters must be affiliated with the Republican Party. The Democratic primary is open to everyone.
