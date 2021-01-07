The FBI is looking to identify people who were instigating violence in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, when rioters took to the U.S. Capitol.
'We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6," the FBI tweeted.
If you have any information, click here.
