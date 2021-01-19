Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that will keep with tradition while being unlike any other inauguration in U.S. history.
Here are events that are planned for Wednesday.
5AM PST: President Trump Farewell
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital, where the outgoing president will make his departure aboard Air Force One for Florida. Invitations have been circulated to supporters, including former administration officials and other backers.
The President has decided to skip the Jan. 20 inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the first living U.S. president in more than a century to choose not to attend the regular exchange of power. President Trump will instead be at his Mar-a-Lago resort as the incoming president is sworn in at noon that day.
7AM PST: Our White House- An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans
"Our White House" will mark the first-ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies, ending at 12.30pm.
Keke Palmer will host the stream which will include a special message from Dr Jill Biden, historical commentary, a segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon, and a number of other special features.
9AM PST- Inaugural Ceremony
President-elect Mr. Biden and Vice President-elect Ms. Harris will be expected to take the oath of office at around 9AM PST at the US Capitol in Washington DC.
Official timings have yet to be released.
Mr. Biden will then deliver an inaugural address to set out his vision for his term as president. Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance.
Pass in Review - timing not yet disclosed
The Pass in Review will take place on the East front with members of the military as part of a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new president.
Arlington National Cemetery Wreath Laying Ceremony - timing not yet disclosed
Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring members of the military who have given their lives in the name of service.
Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton will join the newly inaugurated president and vice president for the ceremony.
12:15PM PST- Virtual Parade Across America
Mr. Biden will receive a Presidential Escort to the White House in a historical journey to the White House without attracting large crowds and gatherings.
Following the escort, the PIC has announced a virtual parade across America that will be televised.
The University of Delaware Drumline and the Howard University Drumline will help escort Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris to the White House and start the parade with a live performance.
Tony Goldwyn will host the virtual parade, which will see performances and appearances from Jon Stewart, New Radicals, Andra Day, Kaitlyn Saunders, Nathan Chen, Allyson Felix, Katie Ledecky, and Nathan Apodaca alongside heroes in communities across the country.
8:30PM PST- Primetime Television Event
A prime-time program special titled “Celebrating America” will be hosted by Tom Hanks from 8.30pm to 10.30pm on the evening following the inauguration.
The program will feature remarks from Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris, performances, and footage of American heroes working to fight crises across the country.
Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chef José Andrés, labor leader Dolores Huerta, and MLB general manager Kim Ng will introduce segments throughout the night ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances. Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi and Lin-Manuel Miranda are scheduled to perform.