SPOKANE, Wash. - This Tuesday, Aug. 1 is the primary election in Spokane, so be sure you're ready.
Ballots were mailed out on July 12. You return your ballot via mail, or drop it off at any of the official drop-off locations.
To mail it in, be sure it your ballot is postmarked by Aug. 1 and addressed to
1033 W. Gardener Ave.
Spokane, WA 99260
If you never received your ballot or you lost it, you can print it out by going to the official Washington voter website and following instructions.
For those who still need to register to vote, you can do so at the elections office or the Centerplace event center onTuesday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
For more information about the candidates, head to the elections section of our website!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.