Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday in a ceremony that will keep with tradition while being unlike any other inauguration in U.S. history.
When does coverage start:
KHQ will have live coverage from the State Capitols of Washington, Idaho and Montana as well as Washington, D.C. starting at 4;30am PST.
NBC coverage begins at 7am PST and will last until 5pm.
President-Elect Biden will be sworn in shortly after 11am PST.
At night, he is forgoing the traditional inaugural balls because of the pandemic, and he will instead take part in a television event called "Celebrating America."
How can I watch?
Over the Air/Cable: You can watch over the air or cable starting with the Wake Up Show at 4:30am, NBC's coverage beginning at 7am
Streaming online:
We will be streaming full national and local coverage
- Desktop: Stream can be found here
Also, make sure to sign up for push alerts to keep updated on any important news throughout the day.
- Smart TV/Roku/Amazon Fire Stick You can download the KHQ Smart TV app. All of our Inauguration coverage will be available live.
Social media:
We will have live coverage from NBC on our social media pages as well as reports from our crews in the field.
