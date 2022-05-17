IDAHO - The Gem State's 2022 Primary Election is currently underway at the polls and closes at 8 p.m. on May 17. Here's a look at the races. We'll update this article with results as they come in.
Candidates who win their respective primary (or are running uncontested) will move on to the general election in November.
GOVERNOR:
Republican Primary:
- Brad Little (incumbent)
- Janice McGeachin
- Edward Humphreys
- Steven Bradshaw
- Ben Cannady
- Ashley Jackson
- Lisa Maria
- Cody Usabel
Democratic Primary:
- Stephen Heidt (uncontested)
Libertarian Primary:
- John Dionne Jr.
- Paul Sand
Constitution Primary:
- Chantyrose Davison (uncontested)
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
Republican Primary:
- Scott Bedke
- Daniel Gasiorowski
- Priscilla Giddings
Democratic Primary:
- Terri Pickens Manweiler (uncontested)
Constitution Primary:
- Pro-Life (person formerly known as Marvin Richardson)
U.S. SENATE:
Republican Primary:
- Mike Crapo (incumbent)
- Scott Trotter
- Ramont Turnbull
Democratic Primary:
- David Roth
- Ben Pursley
U.S. HOUSE (District 1)
Republican Primary:
- Russ Fulcher (uncontested)
Democratic Primary:
- Kaylee Peterson (uncontested)
Libertarian Primary:
- Joe Evans (uncontested)
U.S. SENATOR (District 1):
Republican Primary:
- Mike Crapo (incumbent)
- Natalie Fleming
- Scott Trotter
- Ramont Turnbull
Democratic Primary:
- Ben Pursley
- David Roth
Constitution Primary:
- Ray Writz (uncontested)
Libertarian Primary:
- Idaho Sierra Law (known as 'Carta Reale Sierra')
ATTORNEY GENERAL:
Republican Primary:
- Lawrence Wasden (incumbent)
- Raul Labrador
- Arthur Macomber
Democratic Primary:
- Steven Scanlin (uncontested)
SECRETARY OF STATE:
Republican Primary:
- Phil McGrane
- Dorothy Moon
- Mary Souza
Democratic Primary:
- Shawn Keenan (uncontested)
To learn more about the races, click here.
To see live results as they come in, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.