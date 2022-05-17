IDAHO EARLY VOTING 3

Miguel Canas-Pedraza fills out a ballot at the Kootenai County Elections office in Coeur d’Alene in October 2020.

 Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

IDAHO - The Gem State's 2022 Primary Election is currently underway at the polls and closes at 8 p.m. on May 17. Here's a look at the races. We'll update this article with results as they come in.

Candidates who win their respective primary (or are running uncontested) will move on to the general election in November.

GOVERNOR:

Republican Primary:

  • Brad Little (incumbent)
  • Janice McGeachin
  • Edward Humphreys
  • Steven Bradshaw
  • Ben Cannady
  • Ashley Jackson
  • Lisa Maria
  • Cody Usabel

Democratic Primary:

  • Stephen Heidt (uncontested)

Libertarian Primary:

  • John Dionne Jr.
  • Paul Sand

Constitution Primary:

  • Chantyrose Davison (uncontested)

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

Republican Primary:

  • Scott Bedke
  • Daniel Gasiorowski
  • Priscilla Giddings

Democratic Primary:

  • Terri Pickens Manweiler (uncontested)

Constitution Primary:

  • Pro-Life (person formerly known as Marvin Richardson)

U.S. SENATE:

Republican Primary:

  • Mike Crapo (incumbent)
  • Scott Trotter
  • Ramont Turnbull

Democratic Primary:

  • David Roth
  • Ben Pursley

U.S. HOUSE (District 1)

Republican Primary:

  • Russ Fulcher (uncontested)

Democratic Primary:

  • Kaylee Peterson (uncontested)

Libertarian Primary:

  • Joe Evans (uncontested)

U.S. SENATOR (District 1):

Republican Primary:

  • Mike Crapo (incumbent)
  • Natalie Fleming
  • Scott Trotter
  • Ramont Turnbull

Democratic Primary:

  • Ben Pursley
  • David Roth

Constitution Primary:

  • Ray Writz (uncontested)

Libertarian Primary:

  • Idaho Sierra Law (known as 'Carta Reale Sierra')

ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Republican Primary:

  • Lawrence Wasden (incumbent)
  • Raul Labrador
  • Arthur Macomber

Democratic Primary:

  • Steven Scanlin (uncontested)

SECRETARY OF STATE:

Republican Primary:

  • Phil McGrane
  • Dorothy Moon
  • Mary Souza

Democratic Primary:

  • Shawn Keenan (uncontested)

