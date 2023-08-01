SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Commerce Secretary Lisa Brown will go head-to-head against incumbent Mayor Nadine Woodward in the November general election after the two secured the top two spots in the August primary Tuesday evening.
Brown led Woodward as of Tuesday evening by about 3,000 votes. The Secretary of State's office estimated there were 5,000 votes left to be counted countywide.
Woodward and Brown easily secured the top two spots over yurt maker Patrick McKann, former firefighter Tim Archer and public works department employee Kelly Stevens.
Archer secured 11% of the vote, likely pulling some amount of support from Woodward.
The outcome sets up what's likely to be a contentious general election between the two Spokane political heavyweights. The two already took opportunities during NonStop Local's Spokane mayoral forum in July to take jabs at each other's records.
Woodward accused Brown of lining the pockets of Jewels Helping Hands director Julie Garcia while Brown was director of Commerce. Brown went after Woodward's record on homelessness and public safety while in office, pointing out that crime and homelessness are up over the past four years.
Results for the primary election won't be certified by the Secretary of State until Aug. 15.
