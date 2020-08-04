Primary election results are trickling in and has Incumbent Governor Jay Inslee in the lead with Loren Culp in second.
The Secretary of State website is reporting Jay Inslee has the lead with over 50 percent of the vote.
Republican Loren Culp is in second with 17 percent.
In Spokane County, Inslee receiving 43.32 percent of votes with Culp receiving 13.71 percent.
Tuesday night, Inslee tweeting a thank you to voters writing, "Thank you, Washington. On to November! Early to bed, early to rise. Work like hell and organize."
No matter the political affiliation, the names of the two candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot.