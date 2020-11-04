Over 535,000 ballots returned so far in Montana
MGN

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Spokane County Elections Office released updated election numbers. 

In Spokane, 19,000 ballots are left to count. A total of 272,759 ballots were cast. Just over 75 percent of registered voted cast their ballot. 

Here's a look at how Spokane County voted (the numbers below only represent Spokane County voters): 

U.S. Representative: 

  • Cathy McMorris Rodgers: 58.45 %
  • Dave Wilson: 41.35 %

Governor: 

  • Jay Inslee: 45.67 %
  • Loren Culp: 53.98 %

Lt. Governor:

  • Denny Heck: 41.81 %
  • Marko Liias: 32.64 %

Secretary of State

  • Kim Wyman: 59.76 %
  • Gael Tarleton: 40.06 %

State Treasurer

  • Mike Pellicciotti: 43.98 %
  • Duane A. Davidson: 55.88 %

State Auditor: 

  • Pat (Patrice) McCarthy: 47.87 %
  • Chris Leyba: 51.98 %

State Attorney General 

  • Bob Ferguson: 46.82 %
  • Matt Larkin: 53.03 %

Commissioner of Public Lands

  • Hilary Franz: 46.17 %
  • Sue Kuehl Pederson: 53.68 %

Superintendent Public Instruction

  • Chris Reykdal: 49.55 %
  • Maia Espinoza: 49.65 %

Insurance Commissioner:

  • Mike Kreidler: 55.04 %
  • Chirayu Avinash Patel: 44.26 %

District 6, State Rep. Position 1

  • Mike Volz: 51.46 %
  • Zack Zappone: 48.34 %

District 6, State Rep. Position 2

  • Jenny Graham: 53.52 %
  • Tom McGarry: 46.26 %

For a full look at at election numbers, click here

Tags