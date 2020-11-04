SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, the Spokane County Elections Office released updated election numbers.
In Spokane, 19,000 ballots are left to count. A total of 272,759 ballots were cast. Just over 75 percent of registered voted cast their ballot.
Here's a look at how Spokane County voted (the numbers below only represent Spokane County voters):
U.S. Representative:
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers: 58.45 %
- Dave Wilson: 41.35 %
Governor:
- Jay Inslee: 45.67 %
- Loren Culp: 53.98 %
Lt. Governor:
- Denny Heck: 41.81 %
- Marko Liias: 32.64 %
Secretary of State
- Kim Wyman: 59.76 %
- Gael Tarleton: 40.06 %
State Treasurer
- Mike Pellicciotti: 43.98 %
- Duane A. Davidson: 55.88 %
State Auditor:
- Pat (Patrice) McCarthy: 47.87 %
- Chris Leyba: 51.98 %
State Attorney General
- Bob Ferguson: 46.82 %
- Matt Larkin: 53.03 %
Commissioner of Public Lands
- Hilary Franz: 46.17 %
- Sue Kuehl Pederson: 53.68 %
Superintendent Public Instruction
- Chris Reykdal: 49.55 %
- Maia Espinoza: 49.65 %
Insurance Commissioner:
- Mike Kreidler: 55.04 %
- Chirayu Avinash Patel: 44.26 %
District 6, State Rep. Position 1
- Mike Volz: 51.46 %
- Zack Zappone: 48.34 %
District 6, State Rep. Position 2
- Jenny Graham: 53.52 %
- Tom McGarry: 46.26 %
